Somerset, MA

The Jessica Machado Show

By Jessica Machado
wbsm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay No to Student COVID Clinics [SOUTHCOAST VOICES]. Guest writer Jessica Machado says the Somerset school district should not be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in schools for students to get vaccinated. Using COVID to Stop Sledding a Slippery Slope [SOUTHCOAST VOICES]. Guest writer Jessica Machado doesn't see the rationale...

wbsm.com

1420 WBSM

Once-Popular New Bedford Intersection Abandoned by Panhandlers

One of the most sought-after locations by panhandlers in all of Greater New Bedford now sits empty on a sunny summer afternoon. Oh, how times have changed. Back before the 2020 presidential election, the COVID pandemic and rabid inflation grabbed all of the headlines, New Bedford's panhandler problem was the talk of the airwaves on WBSM.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
wgbh.org

The only women’s prison in Massachusetts is ‘dilapidated.' Should the state build a new one?

When a woman is sentenced to prison in Massachusetts state courts, there is essentially one place she can go: MCI-Framingham, one of the oldest carceral facilities in the country. The prison is so dilapidated that the state has plans to build a new one to replace it. But prisoners' rights advocates and state lawmakers have pushed back against that plan in a debate that mirrors many national conversations about what to do with increasingly outdated correctional facilities, especially given concerns about mass incarceration. Daniel Medwed, GBH News legal analyst and Northeastern University law professor, joined GBH’s Morning Edition host Paris Alston to discuss the issue. This transcript has been edited for clarity and length.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Body of fallen Marine to arrive in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said that the body of a fallen Marine will arrive in the city Tuesday afternoon. The mayor said that Sgt. Samuel Demers died unexpectedly on June 20. His body will be flown into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WBUR

A Massachusetts town grapples with contaminated groundwater

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 12. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We check in with two of our medical experts to talk about the latest COVID numbers in Massachusetts, how the rollout of vaccines for children has gone, and how concerned we should we be about the spread of monkeypox.
BOSTON, MA
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: My Summers with a Serial Killer -- A Massachusetts True Crime Story

About The Book: Growing up on Cape Cod in the 1960s, Liza Rodman was a lonely little girl. During the summers, while her mother worked days in a local motel and danced most nights in the Provincetown bars, her babysitter -- the kind, handsome handyman at the motel where her mother worked -- took her and her sister on adventures in his truck. He bought them popsicles and together, they visited his “secret garden” in the Truro woods. To Liza, he was one of the few kind, understanding, and safe adults in her life. But there was one thing she didn’t know; their babysitter was a serial killer. Though Tony Costa’s gruesome case made screaming headlines in 1969 and beyond, Liza never made the connection between her friendly babysitter and the infamous killer of numerous women, including four in Massachusetts, until decades later. Haunted by nightmares and horrified by what she learned, Liza became obsessed with the case. Now, she and co-writer Jennifer Jordan reveal “a suspenseful portrayal of murderous madness in tandem with a child’s growing loneliness, neglect, and despair, a narrative collision that will haunt” you long after you finish it.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
ABC6.com

Tiverton Town Council expected to discuss police matters

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Tiverton Town Council is expected to discuss two police related matters during its Monday meeting. The Council will touch on the possibility of a partnership between the Tiverton Police Department and Newport County Mental Health. Also on the agenda is a discussion on approving...
TIVERTON, RI
WCVB

Rape kit tested 10 years after Massachusetts assault yields a match

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The rape kit taken in 2012 from a 16-year-old sexual assault victim in Massachusetts was not tested until recently. When it was, there was a match. The arrest in the New Bedford rape is now the second sexual assault that Bristol County prosecutors say they have solved through the District Attorney's Office initiative to find and test rape kits that were not tested for DNA.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
reportertoday.com

Francis Farm Clambake Authorized

The clambake at Francis Farm has been given the green light by the Rehoboth Board of Selectmen. The Town Events Committee plans to hold the event on August 20. Selectmen Chairman Skip Vadnais had told committee chairman David LeComte the Council on Aging’s refrigeration units could not be used due to safety issues. Vadnais said the COA kitchen will also be off-limits for use.
REHOBOTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Arrest Made in Second New Bedford Cold Case Rape

NEW BEDFORD — An arrest has been made after another cold case rape in New Bedford was solved with rape kit DNA testing, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office said 28-year-old New Bedford man Dylan Ponte has been arrested and charged in connection to...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School graduate wins Miss Massachusetts pageant

Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
WELLESLEY, MA
ABC6.com

New Easton police chief to be sworn in

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Easton Police Department will be swearing in a new chief Monday. Deputy Chief Keith Boone will take over for former Chief Gary Sullivan. Sullivan retired last week after 27 years with the department. He took over as chief back in 2015. Boone will be...
EASTON, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Convicted of Murder Gets 25 Years

NEW BEDFORD — A 29-year-old New Bedford man was convicted by jury last Friday of second degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the city. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Michael Sousa was found guilty after a 13-day trial and sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering Jeffrey Sylvia, Jr. on Aug. 2, 2015.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Uprise RI

When her East Side homeless encampment was bulldozed, Molly lost everything

Just off the bike path behind the Salvation Army on Pitman Street on the East Side of Providence there was a homeless encampment not far from the water, near the train tracks. The site is also not too far from a nearby elder care facility. There, until recently and mostly hidden behind trees and brush, was a small community of unhoused people living in tents. The police visited the site and in conversation with those living there, told them that they were not going to be evicted anytime soon and that they were safe to stay there.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Swansea Tragedy Recalls Chat With Charles Krauthammer

The agonizing story about a Swansea teenager who died as a result of doing a backflip into a swimming pool has shattered hearts across the SouthCoast. The dive caused the teen to severely injure his neck, leaving him paralyzed in the water and unable to swim. He died as a result.

