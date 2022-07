Now that we know the Bristol, Virginia landfill is closing, outside trash from other companies and municipalities will no longer be accepted. Hopefully, that will eliminate the pungent odor that has been a problem at the landfill. The cost of solving that problem and no longer taking outside trash will also cost the city revenue. Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum says city officials will be closely monitoring its finances and future projects that were partially funded by the landfill.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO