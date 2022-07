The Cycle Effect, a nonprofit organization in Colorado working to empower young women through mountain biking, hired Eagle County resident Alana Robinson as development coordinator to support the organization’s growth plans and larger fundraising goals. Robinson was drawn to The Cycle Effect through her connection to the organization’s values and a personal passion for the mission. After building relationships working in retail management for the last several years, Robinson is excited to be back in a position where she can more directly give back to her community. She is driven by the mission of equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the outdoors.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO