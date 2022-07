HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 3 year pandemic hiatus, the Pacific Rim Keiki soccer clinic was back!. “They are going to learn to have fun.” Coach Kenji Treschuk told Hawaii News Now. “I mean that’s really the main thing, learning to love the sport and we’re going to teach them a few things like dribbling, passing, shooting, but mainly they get to play with the pros, play with the other players and just have a great time.”

