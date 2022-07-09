ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child injured in apparent fall from window in New Rochelle

4-year-old apparently falls from apartment window in New Rochelle 00:17

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Police in New Rochelle say it appears a 4-year-old child fell from an apartment window.

The boy's parents flagged down officers on Fifth Street and Union Avenue on Friday evening and said their child was missing and had possibly wandered from their apartment.

During a search, he was found on the grass behind the apartment building, unconscious.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

