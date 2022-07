Introducing OMB LILMOE, an unsigned artist from the westside of Chicago, Illinois. OMB LILMOE has always had a passion for making music. He started off in 5th grade, his mom was a poet so he found his love in poetry and rhythm from her. He loves poems, as a child he had a theater art class so as an adult, he became better with his wording because of his past educational classes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO