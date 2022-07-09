Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a two-run homer and made a big defensive play, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight victory. Jorge Mateo also homered as Baltimore (44-44) reached .500 for the first time this season. It’s the longest win streak for the Orioles since the franchise won 13 straight in September 1999. “The last couple of seasons didn’t go well; a lot of losses,” Urías said. “And, of course we’re enjoying this time.” Baltimore right-hander Jordan Lyles (6-7) pitched seven innings of two-run ball in his second straight win. Jorge López, the Orioles’ lone All-Star selection, worked the ninth for his 17th save in 21 chances.

