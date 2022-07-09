Rideout hospital group donates rocking chairs

The Rideout Hospital Auxiliary recently donated two rocking chairs to the labor and delivery department of Adventist Health/Rideout hospital in Marysville. Courtesy of Rideout Hospital Auxiliary

Members of the Rideout Hospital Auxiliary presented two new rocking chairs to the labor and delivery department of Adventist Health/Rideout hospital in Marysville last week.

Gerry Dorsey, president of the Rideout Hospital Auxiliary, said the chairs will be used in the hospital’s “rock the baby program,” where volunteers can help nurses by rocking babies as needed.

Dorsey said auxiliary member Mary Jane Cook discussed the need for rocking chairs at a June Rideout Hospital Auxiliary meeting and its members voted to approve the donation of two chairs. Cook, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had given tours of the hospital and held classes for expecting parents, Dorsey said.