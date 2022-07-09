Princess Iman of Jordan Is Engaged to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis

Kate Middleton is trying something new by trying something old. The 40-year-old royal isn’t exactly known from straying to far from what works, so it’s come as a surprise that she’s been serving up her take on ’80s power dressing while attending Wimbledon the past few days. The streak started on Tuesday, which saw Middleton attend day nine of the tennis tournament wearing a blue polka-dot dress with puff shoulders by Alessandra Rich. She seems to be particularly fond of it; the look is a repeat from just last month. Perhaps Middleton has been mining her wardrobe for traces of the decade, because next came a canary yellow Roksanda dress that royal watchers may recognize from the Jamaica stop of her Caribbean royal tour earlier this year. It just so happened to be the same color as part of the ensemble she memorably wore to an ‘80s-themed roller disco back in 2008.

