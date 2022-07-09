Fiesta de Frida event canceled due to COVID

The Fiesta de Frida event that was scheduled today from noon to 5 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City was canceled Friday due to health concerns related to COVID-19.

According to David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the free event had to be rescheduled for a later date because several vendors and the event coordinator tested positive for COVID-19. Read siad “for the good of the community,” Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture felt it was best to cancel.

Fiesta de Frida was to include art displays with Frida Kahlo as the subject as well as artwork inspired by her life and art, including themes of Frida’s Garden, Mexican culture and fashion, vibrant colors, surrealism, and more, according to a release from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.

The event also was going to include artist Randy Rivera and the on-site creation of a large-scale one-of-a-kind air brush painting of Frida.

“Local arts and crafts vendors as well as Sacramento based artists will display their work all day, much of it inspired by Frida Kahlo,” Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture previously said. “Specialty foods, including elote (Mexican street corn), other Mexican food favorites and fruit will be available for purchase. Live music will be provided by ExMaxchín featuring Lalo on guitar. There will also be a Frida and Diego Rivera (well-known artist and Frida’s husband) look a like contest.”

Read did confirm on Friday that there are plans to reschedule the event.