ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Fiesta de Frida event canceled due to COVID

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

The Fiesta de Frida event that was scheduled today from noon to 5 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City was canceled Friday due to health concerns related to COVID-19.

According to David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the free event had to be rescheduled for a later date because several vendors and the event coordinator tested positive for COVID-19. Read siad “for the good of the community,” Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture felt it was best to cancel.

Fiesta de Frida was to include art displays with Frida Kahlo as the subject as well as artwork inspired by her life and art, including themes of Frida’s Garden, Mexican culture and fashion, vibrant colors, surrealism, and more, according to a release from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.

The event also was going to include artist Randy Rivera and the on-site creation of a large-scale one-of-a-kind air brush painting of Frida.

“Local arts and crafts vendors as well as Sacramento based artists will display their work all day, much of it inspired by Frida Kahlo,” Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture previously said. “Specialty foods, including elote (Mexican street corn), other Mexican food favorites and fruit will be available for purchase. Live music will be provided by ExMaxchín featuring Lalo on guitar. There will also be a Frida and Diego Rivera (well-known artist and Frida’s husband) look a like contest.”

Read did confirm on Friday that there are plans to reschedule the event.

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Observer

State Fair Returns From COVID Hiatus

The state fair returns to Cal Expo on July 15 after a two-year shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. There’s something good in store as music icon Chaka Khan helps kick off festivities with a scheduled opening-day performance. The event, now officially billed as the California State Fair and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Outlaw Music Festival Featuring Willie Nelson And Other Artists Sets October 2022 Date In Wheatland

WHEATLAND (CBS13) – Willie Nelson will be making a stop in the Central Valley for the Outlaw Music Festival come October. Organizers announced several new dates for the festival, which has already started touring, on Monday. The tour is now scheduled to hit the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Oct. 15. “I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” said Nelson in a statement. Along with Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Black Pumas, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid are getting top billing for the festival’s Wheatland stop. Tickets for the new dates are set to go on sale July 15.
WHEATLAND, CA
americancraftbeer.com

New Belgium Brewing Pitches Beer Theme Park In Napa

The industry is buzzing about a rumor that New Belgium Brewing was seriously looking to open a Voodoo Ranger IPA amusement park in Napa County, the heart of California wine country. The company describes its new venture as 136-acres of beer-powered fun. The future park will include several large scale...
ABC10

Enjoy cake this week and help a Sacramento organization continue its mission of helping the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — July 14 is Bastille Day and Sacramento Self-Help Housing is planning its annual 'Let Them Eat Cake' event on the same day. It's named after the French phrase often attributed to Marie Antionette, who according to legend, thoughtlessly replied: "Then let them eat cake" when told the poor in France "were so starved they didn't even have bread."
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter, CA
Sutter, CA
Society
Yuba City, CA
Society
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Society
Yuba City, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Yuba City, CA
Health
Sutter, CA
Health
Fox40

Celebrities born in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When it comes to movies, Sacramento is one of the least talked about cities. There aren’t many set in Sacramento and there are barely any fictional characters from the city either. However, there are a few notable actors that have a relation to the capital of California. Here is a list of celebrities who are from Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

At Critical Capacity, Sacramento Animal Shelter Waiving Adoption Fees

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving select adoption fees in the hopes that more of its rescue pets find new homes. The shelter is currently at critical capacity, as summer is an active breeding time for cats and many dogs run away at the sound of Fourth of July fireworks. “Our cat adoptions right now are currently $50,” said Annette Bedsworth, the shelter’s director. “And if you want two, they are only $75 for two kitties.” As for dogs, for any that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days, all adoption fees are currently being waived. Additionally, fees will also be waived for pet owners who retrieve their dogs that went missing around the Fourth of July holiday. The shelter is currently seeking people to provide foster care. Currently, the shelter has roughly 500 kittens in foster homes in Sacramento County.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Homeless man cleaning up El Dorado Hills

“I walk here every day,” said Barry Gordon as he raked leaves outside the El Dorado Hills Post Office on a sultry Saturday morning. An unassuming, quiet fellow, the 71 year old has taken it upon himself to clean up various areas around the El Dorado Hills community, including the post office grounds. “Anything in front of me when I walk, if it’s trash I pick it up.”
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Diego Rivera
KCRA.com

Family of 3 men who drowned in Delta after saving child host fundraiser to send bodies back home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Family and friends are trying to honor the lives of three men who drowned in the Delta while trying to rescue a child who fell in the water. The three men disappeared in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge in Sacramento County, and their bodies were discovered days later, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In California

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate. The retirees will never feel under-appreciated for their hard-working lives in these 11 best small towns to retire in California. Auburn. Some 14,000 residents know their hometown of Auburn as one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

What are some of Sacramento’s oldest buildings?

(KTXL) — In the mid-1800’s the Gold Rush caused a rush of people to migrate to what is now known as the Sacramento area, this influx of people created new buildings that are still standing to this day. Sacramento. According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront Facebook page, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Themselves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Covid#Localevent#Local Life#Mexican
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why do coyotes venture into Sacramento? Here’s how to protect your pets

Coyotes have been spotted in Sacramento and throughout California, even attacking a toddler at a park in southern California. In early July, CBS Sacramento reported that a coyote killed a cat during the day in East Sacramento, as cars and people passed by. While coyotes prefer prairies and deserts, they...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc10.com

Here's what to expect at this year's California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's annual state fair is back in Sacramento after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The California State Fair & Food Festival will kick off July 15 at Cal Expo and run though the end of the month. Live music performances, dozens of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Ridiculous’: People In South Sacramento Jolted Awake By Nighttime Jackhammers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephanie Jones pointed out what has been keeping her up at night. A jackhammer right outside her house was enough to not only get her out of bed but out of her house to record it. “Everyone knows what a jackhammer sounds like, hitting the pavement, hitting the cement. Even in the daytime, it’s a little jarring,” Jones said. “Oh my God, it was like they were right in my living room.” CBS13 talked with some of Jones’ neighbors who say that noise travels. “To be honest, it shouldn’t be happening, at least not that late at night,” Raul Cornejo...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
132
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy