Economic Pulse: Week of 7/8/22

Patrick Cicero was recently confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate to serve as the state's new Consumer Advocate, a role that aims to be a 'consumer's voice' in utility issues. Cicero recently sat down with WESA’s Kate Giammarise to talk about the work ahead. Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/environment-energy/2022-07-01/new-state-consumer-advocate-aims-to-be-the-consumers-voice-on-utility-issues.
Greg Capogna talks with Holly Harrar, Content & Social Director for Discover Lehigh Valley who shares with listeners — near and far — all the info on the great events and affordable attractions that are close to home, or just a short drive away to enjoy. Then, Greg...
Pennsylvanians will soon be able to get state assistance to pay for home repairs, thanks to a new program that lawmakers passed Friday as part of the state budget. WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports, the program is an unusual victory for progressive Democrats, and a rare example of bipartisanship in Harrisburg’s Republican-controlled legislature.
Kate Scuffle talks with Lehigh Valley community artist and activist Norberto Dominguez about living a life dedicated to community service and creativity, and about local projects and organizations he's worked with that build a more diverse, equitable and creative Valley. Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from...
