Sunny and hot with a Heat Advisory from Noon- 9 PM. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-106. 100 to 106 (Dangerous Heat) Strong high pressure and a thermal trough will send temperatures into the triple digits today. Highs today will be a good 8-10 degrees above average, but still below record highs for this date. In 2002 Tri-Cities had a record high of 109 and in Yakima in was 105... Yuck!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO