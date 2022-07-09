ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Gilmore Girls’: The Worst Love Interest Was Jackson Belleville, Not Christopher Hayden

By Andrea Francese
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Many Gilmor e Girls fans despise Christopher Hayden. Lorelai’s on-again-off-again romantic interest was immature and extremely needy. While he and Lorelai had great chemistry, they were never on the same page. Still, much of the Chris hate can be linked to fans’ preference for Luke and Lorelai together. He isn’t the worst love interest to ever grace the screen when you think about it. In our opinion, the worst love interest ever featured on Gilmore Girls was actually Jackson Belleville, Sookie St. James’ husband.

Jackson refused to stand up for Sooke St. James, Christopher could and did put Lorelai first, occasionally

Jackson Belleville was pretty awful from the very beginning of their relationship. Not only did he let Sookie take the lead and ask him out, but he brought his cousin, Rune, on their first date. He let Rune disrespect both Sookie and Lorelai before he finally tossed him so he could enjoy his burger with Sookie in peace. While he eventually pulled it together and did the right thing, it took far too long for it to happen. Still, he wasn’t apologetic to Lorelai. Fans largely agree that Jackson’s first date behavior was subpar. The season 1 episode, “Double Date,” is one of the show’s most disliked.

It would go on to become a bit of a pattern. While some Gilmore Girls fans perceive Jackson as someone a bit simple, who accidentally failed to understand Sookie’s complex feelings , that doesn’t seem to be the case. Jackson Belleville was in touch with Sookie’s feelings when it benefited him but completely ignored them if there was something he wanted.

Christopher might have been a bit meek as a young adult, but he always stood up for Lorelai. He stood up to his father for Lorelai and was always pretty gracious when dealing with the overbearing Gilmores. Jackson never did the same.

Jackson Belleville bullied Sookie, Christopher Hayden wasn’t a bully

If Jackson Belleville’s worst quality was his inability to stand up for his long-term partner, we could probably forgive him. While Jackson was meek with his own family, he was a bully to Sookie and her friends. Jackson gave Sookie the silent treatment because she didn’t instinctively know he wanted to move in together. He tried to force fruit and vegetables on her that she didn’t want.

Jackson’s bullying got much worse once he and Sookie were officially married. He tried to bully Sookie into having four children in four years. He stormed away from her when she wasn’t on board with the idea. To make it even more cringe-worthy , Jackson even approached Lorelai to yell at her about the whole thing. His reaction was over the top and, frankly, kind of abusive.

Christopher didn’t exactly play fair when it came to fights, either. Still, he wasn’t a bully. Christopher was far more avoidant. Instead of dealing with an argument, he walked away from it. Chris’s behavior was troubling and often left Lorelai frustrated. Still, Jackson’s constant bullying feels a whole lot ickier.

He later lied about having a vasectomy

Jackson’s interest in having a ton of children, despite Sookie’s lack of interest, went far beyond bullying. In a season 7 storyline that still stymies us, Sookie found herself unexpectedly pregnant with her third child. The pregnancy was a huge shock because Jackson was supposed to have had a vasectomy following the birth of their second child. Jackson was taken by a hospital tech immediately following Martha’s birth to have the procedure done, much to his surprise.

Sure, you could argue that Sookie had no right to try and force Jackson Belleville into having the procedure. Still, he had no right to lie to her about going through with it. There is nothing the least bit amusing about reproductive coercion.

Christopher suggested he wanted to have another child with Lorelai, but he never tried to force the issue. He certainly never claimed to have had a medical procedure to render him infertile when he didn’t. That alone makes Chris a way better partner than Jackson.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’: 3 of Sookie St. James’ Most Intense Scenes

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Claim Season 19 Is Already a ‘Disaster’ as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Look for Love

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is only one episode in and fans are already calling it a “disaster.”. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are breaking ground as the first double leads of one season. The friends will navigate dating the same 32 men in their season while trying to keep their friendship on track. However, fans feel differently as the women are already facing unique difficulties including one shocking rose ceremony twist.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Natalie Portman Reveals the ‘Most Beautiful Scene’ in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Was Shot in a Best Buy Parking Lot

The Marvel movie magic never ceases to amaze us. Of course, when we’re watching Marvel Cinematic Universe films, we don’t actually believe Iron Man and Spider-Man were fighting Thanos in space or that Loki was truly ravaging through New York. But it’s still fun to hear about how these fantastic sequences are brought to life. And Natalie Portman has a particularly interesting story from her time on the Thor: Love and Thunder film set.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Brad Pitt Reveals the Nasty Habit He Dropped During the Pandemic — ‘I’m Just at the Age When Nothing Good Comes From It’

Brad Pitt set social media on fire recently with a shockingly deep interview and high-concept photoshoot for GQ magazine. The cover art left the 58-year-old actor nearly unrecognizable. While the Oscar winner talked about everything from loneliness and retirement, to his unique medical condition and getting conned into a treasure hunt. Pitt also revealed that he dropped a nasty habit during the pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Whitney Houston: Robyn Crawford on How She Felt on the Singer’s Wedding Day to Bobby Brown

Whitney Houston’s lifelong friendship with Robyn Crawford fueled many rumors about her sexuality. Crawford would reveal after Houston’s death that they were briefly romantic but ultimately decided to be friends. Houston would eventually marry Bobby Brown, and their marriage lasted 14 years with Crawford having a front-row seat. Crawford was in the wedding party, and admits that though she supported her friend’s dream of marriage and family, she felt left out in her future.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

138K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy