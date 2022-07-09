Show Update: Santana Event Postponed

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Come for dinner and leave with Lasagne! Carrabba’s Italian Grill is treating guests to their Carrabba’s Today, Carrabba’s Tomorrow special running Tuesday, July 12 – Monday, July 18. When guests dine-in and enjoy one of 18 signature entrées from Wood-Grilled Chicken, Steak, Seafood or Trio selections, they’ll be sent home with over a pound of the restaurant’s made-from-scratch Lasagne for FREE! Carrabba’s Lasagne features pasta layers with pomodoro sauce, meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan, romano and mozzarella cheese.
