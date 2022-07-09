ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Show Update: Santana Event Postponed

By Ashley Gravois
Woodlands Online& LLC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Santana + Earth, Wind and Fire event scheduled for July...

Woodlands Online& LLC

Christmas in July Update - Tuesday, July the 12th!

Join us at our office for an Exclusive, LIVE ScarletRF Demo!. All Scarlet or Agnes purchases made Tuesday the 12th, will be entered to win a. Radiofrequency microneedling with Scarlet RF and Agnes RF is a revolutionary treatment that utilizes tiny “micro” needles that penetrate to the depth of our choosing and release radiofrequency energy.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Digimon Tcg Meet-Up

Digimon Card Game Casual Tourney- Each week join us for casual tournaments in store. Bring your decks, add to your deck and enjoy casual play!. $5 buy in gets you a spot. Spaces are limited so make sure to sign up online and get ready for tourney fun!. Visit our...
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

Meet Houston’s newest small and mighty meteorologist

HOUSTON (KIAH) We had a special meteorologist join us this morning on Houston Happens! Two year-old Krissy Lister gave an unforgettable weather forecast like no one else. Whether its rain or shine, hot or cold Krissy had you covered on CW39 Houston this morning. Take a look at this super...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College-Tomball Community Library Events for August 2022

TOMBALL, TX -- LSC-Tomball Community Library August 2022 Events. Join other babies and parents/caregivers for weekly story time fun! Baby Bookworms uses age-appropriate stories, songs and finger plays, and playtime to engage babies and their parents/caregivers. This story time is geared towards newborns through just walking. For more information, call the library at 832-559-4235.
TOMBALL, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
The Woodlands, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Spring

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. A little over 20 miles north of Downtown, the area...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

This local grandmother is a TikTok star thanks to her dance moves

HOUSTON – Trisha Marroquin is a Houston grandmother who has become a Tiktok sensation thanks to her funny videos and sassy dance challenges. Since opening the app in March of 2020, the 52-year-old wife, and mother of 4 has garnered 3.9 million followers and 52 million likes just on TikTok.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Sunday Brunch & Live Music With Justin Leblanc

Ready for the best Sunday brunch? Ours was rated one of woodlands best brunch spots! This awesome Chicken & Waffles might have a lot to do with it! Our chicken is lightly breaded and crisped to perfection, topped off with a farm fresh sunny side egg and drizzled with our ivory BBQ sauce. Heavenly is an understatement! Call us at 281-351-2225 to book a reservation for brunch, or click the website link above.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Birthday Parties at Margaritaville Lake Resort

MONTGOMERY, TX -- Looking for a fun and new way to celebrate your little one's birthday? Enjoy their special day lakeside at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. Whether they want to tee up a round of mini golf at Parrot Island, splash away on the beach with a mermaid, or meet a princess and learn how to curtsy, Margaritaville Lake Resort has everything you need. Choose from a variety of party packages and customize them to your liking. And the best part? When the party is over, Margaritaville will pick up the mess.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: Go for $7.13 Old School Enchiladas on 713 Day

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Julep, 1919 Washington, will be celebrating National Mojito Day by serving up two riffs alongside the classic Cuban cocktail, which dates back to the 1910s in the outskirts of Havana, Cuba. Guests can order the Classic Mojito; the Old Cuban, created by Audrey Sanders of Pegu Club, NYC in the 2000s; and the Queen’s Park Swizzle, created in Trinidad in 1920s.Peter Garcia, owner of El Meson — and Alba Huerta's former boss and mentor at the Twelve Spot — will serve his famous paella around 7 p.m. with a cooking demo prior. The bar will be open regular hours (4 p.m. to midnight).
HOUSTON, TX
Entertainment
ABC13 Houston

Houston Farmers Market undergoes incredible transformation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The oldest and largest farmers market in Houston is undergoing an incredible transformation. A $10 million project will transform the Houston Farmers Market on Airline Drive into a world-class venue that could rival even Pike's Place in Seattle. The 18-acre market, which traces its roots back...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Conroe Founder’s Day to Celebrate Isaac Conroe

CONROE, TX – The Isaac Conroe Founder’s Day is Tuesday, August 2 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Isaac Conroe Homestead, now the City of Conroe Connection Transportation Services at 202 Ave. A. There will be an Isaac Conroe Look Alike Contest in two age brackets-14 and under, and over 14 years of age with a cash prize. This is a free event with elected officials, period costumed docents from the 1800’s, cannons, and descendants of Isaac Conroe who was born Aug 2, 1835, and died at the age of 62 in 1897. Refreshments will be served.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – July 11 - 17, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “I don't deserve this award, but I have arthritis and I don't deserve that either.” – Jack Benny. We’re already halfway through July; 2022 is starting to snowball through the end of summer vacation and the onset of the school year. Time to grab some fun while you can, maybe at one of our top 5 events this week!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Take Home FREE Lasagne from Carrabba's!

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Come for dinner and leave with Lasagne! Carrabba’s Italian Grill is treating guests to their Carrabba’s Today, Carrabba’s Tomorrow special running Tuesday, July 12 – Monday, July 18. When guests dine-in and enjoy one of 18 signature entrées from Wood-Grilled Chicken, Steak, Seafood or Trio selections, they’ll be sent home with over a pound of the restaurant’s made-from-scratch Lasagne for FREE! Carrabba’s Lasagne features pasta layers with pomodoro sauce, meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan, romano and mozzarella cheese.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cw39.com

$675,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Humble

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not Texas without a little bit of oil, however, a certain southeast Texan might need to stay humble after a big lottery win. Confused? Keep reading. The Texas Lottery reports a $675,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Monday night’s Texas Two Step drawing was sold just outside of Houston. The winning ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the bonus to net the nearly $700K jackpot win.
HUMBLE, TX

