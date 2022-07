A new report has an update on Bryan Danielson’s health after being injured at AEW Double Or Nothing. As reported last month, Bryan Danielson is out of action after he was hurt during the Anarchy in the Arena match at the May PPV. He has yet to be cleared to return to the ring, and Dave Meltzer noted on the Saturday Night’s Main Event podcast (per Wrestling Inc.), Tony Khan is being more careful with the handling of him.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO