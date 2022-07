LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A festival at Pivot Brewing in Lexington highlighted the importance of supporting local business owners. The Solharvest Festival and farmers market featured about 14 vendors from Lexington, Bowling Green, and Shelbyville. It was held through a partnership with the brewery, Black Soil Kentucky, and Moody Mikes food...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO