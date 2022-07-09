ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's March and protest in DC to advocate for abortion rights

WUSA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbortion rights advocates want more...

www.wusa9.com

MarketRealist

"America's Stonehenge" Known as the Georgia Guidestones Had to be Demolished — Here's Why

The Georgia Guidestones have recently been demolished after standing for decades. The demolition was not random, however. Authorities chose to demolish them because an unknown person attacked the installation. The Georgia Guidestones monument in Elbert County, Georgia was erected in 1980. The Guidestones were about 19 feet tall and consisted of six granite slabs. Here's what happened to the Georgia Guidestones.
Axios Atlanta

Breakdown of Georgia's state Supreme Court

Data: Bren­nan Center for Justice; Map: Baidi Wang/AxiosThere are no high court justices who identify as a person of color in 20 states, while women make up less than a quarter of the bench in 10 states, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice, reported by Axios' Stef Kight. Zoom in: 48% of Georgia's population are people of color, but just two of its nine state Supreme Court justices, or 22%, are. 44% of Georgia's Supreme Court justices are women, to the state's 51% female population. One third of Georgia’s population is Black, but just one state Supreme Court justice, Verda Colvin, is.Latino people account for 10.2% of Georgia's population, but the state has no Latino supreme court justices. Of note: Georgia's 22% makeup of justices of color is slightly above the 18% national figure, and its number of female justices is higher than the 41% national rate. The big picture: Georgia's state Supreme Court has seen a major change in its gender breakdown in recent years. When Gov. Brian Kemp took office, just one of nine of the justices was a woman. Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios
ABC News

Clotilda descendants mark anniversary of last slave ship

MOBILE, Ala. -- Descendants of the last African people abducted into slavery and brought to America's shores gathered over the weekend on the banks of an Alabama river to pay tribute to their ancestors. The descendants of the 110 people aboard the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to bring...
