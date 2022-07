Verizon's Jacksonville store will be taking part in a School Rocks Backpack Giveaway this month. The event, which will be 1-4 p.m. July 31 at the 1699 W. Morton Ave. location, is part of a national campaign by authorized Verizon retailer TCC and its sister company, Wireless Zone. Bags will include pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack will be given for each child present while supplies last.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO