ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Foul balls are a big homerun for local high schools

By Naidy Escobar, Monica Chavarria
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gq4If_0gZh5BYk00

Baseball is the sport that Americans recognize as their national pastime.

For most fans when you think of baseball in Corpus Christi, you probably think of Whataburger Field and the Corpus Christi Hooks.

You might also associate baseball with certain high schools around the Coastal Bend.

But have you wondered what happens to that foul ball after it makes its landing?

What many people don't know is that the foul baseballs that come from the Whataburger Field, help student-athletes prepare for the next level.

We asked Hooks fan, Diana Garza, what she thinks happens to these foul balls.

"What goes up must come down," Garza said, after catching a foul ball herself.

"I think they just bounce," says Lane Seymour, but others like 3-year-old Kennedy Patterson may argue.

"Outer space, the ball goes in the things in the things," little Patterson said.

Fortunately. for the Hooks, foul balls don't go to outer space, where they do go, might surprise you.

For many years the Hooks have made it their mission to develop relationships with local high schools across the Coastal Bend.

Last month Whataburger Field hosted two major high school baseball games. One of them bringing in a crowd of nearly 8-thousand people.

"We really enjoy having the high school kids out here and through that, we develop a really good relationship with the athletic programs and different head coaches," said Michael Coffin, Director of Media Relations.

It has to be moments like these. that make the Hooks feel good about their role in helping young athletes.

The foul balls we told you about don't just land on the roof and collect dust, nor do they go to outer space, they are donated to area high school baseball teams for practice.

"We understand how resources are scarce sometimes, and the cost of practice baseball can be really expensive, so it's kind of a little thing we do to help out it's not a super regular thing but any time we have a big badge we try and give that out and spread love you know around the coastal bend for sure," added Coffin.

But the task of collecting the foul balls is not so easy, we tagged along with Eric Suniga, a member of the operations team to check out the process.

It starts with a bucket, rope, and ladder, and Suniga says the hardest part is the ladder and getting over the height.

Besides that, Suniga said his next biggest obstacle is definitely the heat.

Typically, the foul balls are picked up following a home stand series and the Hooks collect an average of 60-70 balls each time they go to the top of the roof.

"It's an awesome feeling honestly, I always appreciate us being able to utilize our assets," Suniga said.

And although it's no easy task. Suniga doesn't mind it because he knows the balls will help student-athletes continue to chase their dreams.

" We go through thousands of baseballs every single season but for us to be able to donate a few of them… to local high schools really helps them out," he said.

And Hooks fans agree.

"I think that it's a great idea, anytime we can support local communities through any of these initiatives, it's great," said Garza.

So the next time you go to a game at Whataburger Field. When you see a foul ball, just look up and smile, because no matter the outcome. someone always wins.

If you would like to attend a game click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRIS 6 News

Grant Ritchie chosen to lead IWA's first football team

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Incarnate Word Academy opened in Corpus Christi in 1871. Over the course of its 151-year history, IWA has never had a football team at the school. “When IWA made the announcement they were going to have a six-man football team, I really felt called to reach out to the athletic director and offer my services,” said Grant Ritchie, the man tasked with leading the first-ever Angels football team.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi to host the J24 World Sailing Competition for the first time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time ever, Corpus Christi will host the J24 World Championship with over 200 sailors from all over the world. "The last two years off have been a tough thing. We've sailed, but we really haven't been able to do regattas like this," said Keith Whittemore, a retired sailor and 2019 J24 World Champion. "The fact that this is one of the first J24 World Championships since COVID, and we're in Corpus Christi, which is one of the most awesome places to sail on the planet if you can get over the heat, is phenomenal."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Foul Ball#Homerun#Highschoolsports#Americans#Whataburger Field#The Corpus Christi Hooks#Media Relations
KRIS 6 News

Big donation for TAMUCC'S spill control school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Spill Control School at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi got a big donation Tuesday. Phillips 66 presented the school with a check for $11,000. The money will be used for some much needed maintenance and repairs to one of their response boats and its...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi families keep cool at Collier Pool

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot temperatures and high humidity are recipes for disaster when it comes to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but families definitely enjoyed some fun in the sun, Sunday afternoon, right up the road at Collier pool. "It's very nice. Everyone seems to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KIII TV3

Burning structure leads to brush fire in Flour Bluff area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire officials are working to control a brush fire near Lola Johnson Rd. and Laguna Shores. It began as a structure fire, which then caught onto the brush and continued from there. Officials said the fire is currently at 90% containment and they are checking...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Expanding conservation proposed for Aransas National Wildlife Refuge

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to advance conservation in the Coastal Bend region of Texas through expansion of the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge currently includes land in Aransas, Calhoun, and Refugio counties. The expansion could include land in Jackson, Matagorda, San Patricio, and Victoria counties.
REFUGIO, TX
mysoutex.com

South Texas missionaries offer services for Christ

From yard work to fence painting, the average resident in the Coastal Bend has many different chores that often just pile up. To help fix these issues, a group of missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have come together to help. They call themselves Service in South Texas.
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy