Ruth M. Stamper (nee Lynch) was born at home to Harry S. and Mary Elizabeth Lynch on January 25, 1936, as the first of six children. Ruth died with the love of family by her side on Thursday, June 30 at the age of 86. Ruth is survived by three siblings, three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Donald L. Stamper, two siblings and granddaughter, Caitlyn.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO