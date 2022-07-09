ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf vetoes bills on poll watchers, transgender athletes

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Wolf vetoes bills on poll watchers, transgender athletes (Matt Rourke/AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed bills passed by the Legislature regarding transgender athletes in school sports, out-of-county poll watchers and how human services are provided.

The vetoes made Friday complicate the state budget package.

The Democratic governor had said he would strike down the effort to ban transgender athletes from competing in sports that align with their gender identity.

He’s also striking down a bill sponsored by Franklin County Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, that would have permitted all registered voters of Pennsylvania to be poll watchers in any precinct in the state.

Comments / 138

K.Smith
3d ago

Wolf does not realize what fair competition means when it comes to sports and gender roles. He just loves taxing things and catering to the transgender communities….he needs to be shunned from running and holding any political office ever again

Peggy
3d ago

Why do the masses have to cater to transgender’s this is why a lot of families are pulling their kids out of public schools that wolf overly funds and pushes this agenda

Mary Beth Swanstrom
3d ago

of course wolfe vetoes any bill that makes sense. Pa had more mules than any other state fill the mail in ballot boxes in the United states. the democrats needed to win PA in the 2020 election to make sure they took the white house

WPXI Pittsburgh

Gov. Wolf vetoes bid to block all-electric building codes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Citing the need to fight climate change, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed Republican-penned legislation that would have stopped municipalities from adopting building codes that prohibit natural gas hookups. Wolf, in a Monday veto message to lawmakers, said the legislation takes away “local...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Winners and losers in the recently enacted Pennsylvania budget

Election-year budgets often are tame so as not to irritate voters, but the Pennsylvania budget breaks that mold in good ways and bad. Flush with cash, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican legislative leaders agreed to significant investments in areas that have long demanded additional funding. But as with any...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf signs bill regulating fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 2157 on July 11, which focuses on placing stricter regulations on fireworks after a 2017 law greatly liberalized their use. The bill repeals the fireworks provisions included in the Tax Reform Code and transfers those provisions, with increased and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

With injunction, a resolution to RGGI in Pennsylvania still far off

HARRISBURG, PA – The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative saga may not end quickly, even with a new governor this fall. A Commonwealth Court injunction on Friday paused RGGI from taking effect, retroactively, on July 1 and could lead to delays in allowance auctions. The Department of Environmental Protection is expected to appeal the injunction. RGGI would require fossil-fuel energy producers to effectively pay a tax on carbon dioxide emissions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

New laws taking effect in Pennsylvania

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (11:15 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast (7/10/22) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.8.22 (11AM)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tom Wolf
YourErie

PA House committee formed to consider Philly DA’s impeachment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) has named the five members of the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order to investigate rising crime in Philadelphia and, potentially, move towards the impeachment of District Attorney Larry Krasner. Republican lawmakers announced in June they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania court blocks governor’s bridge tolling plan

Pennsylvania court blocks governor’s bridge tolling …. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (11:15 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast (7/10/22) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7/9. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (7/9/22) 9am. Eyewitness Weather Webcast 7.8.2022 11PM. Eyewitness Weather Webcast 7.8.2022. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

California's Newsom goes to Washington; 2024 chatter follows

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom heads to Washington this week, speculation about his national political ambitions won't be far behind. The four-day swing, anchored to an award Newsom will receive on behalf of his home state Wednesday from an education group, will provide the Democratic governor with a national stage to continue his outspoken defense of abortion rights and gun restrictions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
