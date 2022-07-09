Wolf vetoes bills on poll watchers, transgender athletes (Matt Rourke/AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed bills passed by the Legislature regarding transgender athletes in school sports, out-of-county poll watchers and how human services are provided.

The vetoes made Friday complicate the state budget package.

The Democratic governor had said he would strike down the effort to ban transgender athletes from competing in sports that align with their gender identity.

He’s also striking down a bill sponsored by Franklin County Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, that would have permitted all registered voters of Pennsylvania to be poll watchers in any precinct in the state.

