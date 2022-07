Albemarle County Parks and Recreation announced that the swimming beach at Mint Springs Park will be closed from June 30 until further notice for this swim season due to staffing shortages, and will return to normal operating schedule as soon as possible. The county noted that Walnut Creek and Chris Greene lake will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO