ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Attica Correctional Officer retires after allegedly mocking Tops victims

WGRZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Corrections and Community Supervision...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 1

Related
2 On Your Side

Erie County Sheriff's deputy injured while making an arrest

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's deputy is recovering from injuries suffered while making an arrest Monday morning in the Town of Brant. Sheriff John Garcia says the deputy spotted a Chevy Tahoe speeding on Brant-North Collins Road and attempted to pull it over. The deputy abandoned the pursuit when the Tahoe reached speeds over 100 mph.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Officer#Department Of Corrections#Law Enforcement#Attica Correctional#Tops
WETM 18 News

No injuries in State Police-Steuben County Sheriff’s vehicle crash

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – There were no injuries reported in an accident between a State Police vehicle and a Steuben County Sheriff Patrol vehicle on the I-86 last night. According to law enforcement, around 5:30 p.m. on July 11, both the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were responding to an accident […]
BATH, NY
Shore News Network

Wellsville Man Charged for Harassment

Wellsville, NY – Wellsville Police arrested Paul J. Carpenter, age 48 of Belmont, charging him with Harassment 2nd. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Jefferson Street in March. Carpenter was located by the Bolivar Police Department and taken into custody. Carpenter was processed and arraigned before Wellsville Village Justice Thompson. Carpenter was released and is due back in Wellsville Village Court on July 19th at 4:30 pm.
WELLSVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

West Seneca Police Department program helps keep seniors safe

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Barbara Treeby was bringing her groceries home when she fell. “Didn’t realize the door, the storm door had shut, and I fell backward down three steps to the concrete," Barbara of West Seneca said. Barbara lay there for a couple of hours but thanks...
WEST SENECA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Police Working on Red Flag Database for Guns

In a report published by Ed Drantch, the ABC 7 News Investigative Team learned that the New York State Police in conjunction with government officials are working on creating a red flag database to track who has been red flagged in New York, resulting in them being unable to purchase firearms or having the firearms they own taken away by a Judge's order.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former Williamsville South track coach pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Williamsville South track coach pleaded guilty Friday afternoon on charges of exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile. 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse of Tonawanda admitted that he acted in a manner that was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child when he exchanged sexually explicit messages and images through text message and a social media app with a minor who was less than 17 years old in 2015, when the incident took place. At the time, Syracuse was working as a track coach at Williamsville South High School. He is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
FL Radio Group

Group of Gorham Residents Call for Highway Superintendent’s Job Following Arrest

The arrest in May of the Gorham Town Highway Superintendent has prompted some town residents to call for his job. 42-year-old Zachary Eddinger, of Canandaigua, was charged with DWI by Canandaigua Police following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive. Town Supervisor Fred Lightfoote told those residents that recently spoke out at a special meeting calling for Eddinger to be removed that the Town Board doesn’t have any control over an elected official outside of the Town Board.
GORHAM, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Police Shoot A WNY Man Holding A Bat And Gun

A Western New York man was shot by New York State Police after allegedly brandishing weapons. Yesterday, Sunday, July 10, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of the State Police precinct in Machias arrested the 20-year-old man a quarter till 10 pm. Thomas Wright of Machias was arrested for Menacing 2nd degree.
MACHIAS, NY
Shore News Network

Wellsville Convict Charged for Drug Possession

WELLSVILLE, NY – Wellsville Police arrested John C. Keating, age 39 of Wellsville, charging him with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Nelson Avenue in the Village. Keating was also arrested on an Arrest Warrant for a Sex Offender Registry Violation (Class D Felony). Keating was processed and arraigned before Wellsville Village Justice Thompson. Keating was committed to the Allegany County Jail without bail. Keating is due back in Wellsville Village Court on July 19th at 4:30 pm.
WELLSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD seek public assistance identifying remains

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Major Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation following the discovery of human remains behind a vacant lot on Clifford Avenue. On April 22, 2022, maintenance workers found human remains secreted behind a vacant house located at 740 Clifford Ave. The Rochester Police Departments Major Crimes Unit and the Monroe County Office of the Medical Examiner are seeking help from the public to identify those remains. It is estimated the death could have occurred as early as 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy