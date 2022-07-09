Strengthening security at taste of Buffalo

The first day of America's largest two-day food festival, the 39th Annual Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops, was amazing. It was a beautiful day in downtown Buffalo. Of course, if you weren't able to make it out yesterday, you and the fam can enjoy the best food Buffalo has to offer today, Sunday, July 10 from 11 am to 7 pm. There are 40 restaurants and food trucks, five wineries from across New York State, live music, live cooking demonstrations, kids activities and more. You can check it out until 7 pm today along Delaware Avenue starting at Chippewa Street and continuing into Niagara Square.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your cameras ready! The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Western New York later this week. The clydesdales will be making two stops this weekend: Buffalo and East Aurora. The first will be on Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. on Hertel Avenue in the City...
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Monnin contacted 7 Problem Solvers in regard to part of his property "sinking" at the Sky Harbor mobile home park. "The ground started caving in, the concrete was crushing," said Monnin. He said it has become a safety concern for his 93-year-old father, who lives there too.
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Friday, a number of roads in Tonawanda will be closed in order to accommodate Canal Fest. These closures will begin at 5 p.m. and continue through the end of Canal Fest:. Main Street from Adam to Niagara streets. Niagara Street from Seymour to Main...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 63rd Porter Cup Tournament takes place July 13th - July 16th at Niagara Falls Country Club. Come on out and watch the worlds' top amateur golfers compete at this local tournament that has played host to some of the most widely known amateur and collegiate golfers over the past 62 years.
Donna Gregory has been a certified nursing assistant since 2005, and has worked at the Garden Gate nursing home in Cheektowaga for the last nine years. Despite this, she makes less than $15 an hour. “I'm living paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “The economy is so high now that a...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jerome Bridges was in the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue as the horrific attack unfolded on May 14. He quickly jumped into action to save lives. “You could hear him getting closer and closer to the back room,” Bridges said. Bridges is a scanning...
There really are two seasons in Western New York; construction and winter. The construction season is in full swing and there are some projects that will affect those who drive in the Northtowns this weekend. The New York State Department of Transportation/ WNY division is reminding drivers about utility work...
If you have old tires you need to legally dispose of, you'll have an opportunity to get rid of them this weekend in Buffalo. The City of Buffalo’s Department of Public Works, Parks & Streets notified residents of the City of Buffalo that they can drop off old tires tomorrow, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Broadway Garage, which is located at 197 Broadway. The garage will be open from 7 am to 3 pm. Susan Attridge, the City of Buffalo’s Director of Refuse and Recycling said,
Anytime some mentions all the snow we get in Western New York, most people in the 716 say at least we don't have hurricanes, wildfires, or alligators. While now it looks like we will have to cross off alligators that list as a fisherman found some lurking in a pond in the town of Clarence.
The first treehouse 'restaurant' has officially opened in Western New York. You literally are among the trees when you order your food and beer. Where is this treehouse restaurant in Western New York?. The Blueberry Treehouse Farm. 1897 Davis Rd, West Falls, NY 14170. So, what exactly IS The Blueberry...
OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach. The department of health said surveillance sampling conducted on Monday determined that the water is not suitable for swimming because of "unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality." The advisory is anticipated to remain...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The annual Queen of Heaven Carnival will take place July 8-10 in West Seneca. Families can look forward to free admission, rides, live entertainment, food, beverages, and raffles. The weekend event will kick off on July 7 with Super Cruz Night, which includes a car...
The locally-owned restaurants in Western New York are one of the highlights of the region. Buffalonians love their food and take pride in the locals who serve up amazing cuisine. There are plenty of locally-owned restaurants who have been around for years in the Western New York community, including Niagara...
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Mostafa Tanbakuchi is consolidating his businesses — and offering to sell them — in preparation to retire. Next month, he expects to move Ridge Home Furnishings, a furniture business he bought in 2006, into the Tonawanda Castle, a property he’s owned for nearly two decades.
Niagara Falls Police were involved with a two hour standoff late Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue.
They had been trying to arrest 37-year-old Curtis Griggs for his involvement in a shooting back on April 4th on 19th Street.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 35-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning, Buffalo Police said. Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. to Thatcher Avenue between Kensington and Hutchison avenues. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was later declared dead. Buffalo...
For the first time, you can get so close to Niagara Falls, that you can actually feel them. A century-old tunnel, 180 feet below takes you to an underground world and a view like never before. The Tunnel. The Tunnel is a new attraction beneath the historic Niagara Parks Power...
