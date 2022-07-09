Strengthening security at taste of Buffalo

The first day of America's largest two-day food festival, the 39th Annual Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops, was amazing. It was a beautiful day in downtown Buffalo. Of course, if you weren't able to make it out yesterday, you and the fam can enjoy the best food Buffalo has to offer today, Sunday, July 10 from 11 am to 7 pm. There are 40 restaurants and food trucks, five wineries from across New York State, live music, live cooking demonstrations, kids activities and more. You can check it out until 7 pm today along Delaware Avenue starting at Chippewa Street and continuing into Niagara Square.

2 DAYS AGO