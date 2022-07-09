ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Strengthening security at taste of Buffalo

WGRZ TV
 4 days ago

The Taste of Buffalo is making...

www.wgrz.com

Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Big Winners Of The 2022 Taste Of Buffalo

The first day of America's largest two-day food festival, the 39th Annual Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops, was amazing. It was a beautiful day in downtown Buffalo. Of course, if you weren't able to make it out yesterday, you and the fam can enjoy the best food Buffalo has to offer today, Sunday, July 10 from 11 am to 7 pm. There are 40 restaurants and food trucks, five wineries from across New York State, live music, live cooking demonstrations, kids activities and more. You can check it out until 7 pm today along Delaware Avenue starting at Chippewa Street and continuing into Niagara Square.
2 On Your Side

Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your cameras ready! The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Western New York later this week. The clydesdales will be making two stops this weekend: Buffalo and East Aurora. The first will be on Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. on Hertel Avenue in the City...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Canal Fest road closures in Tonawanda announced

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Friday, a number of roads in Tonawanda will be closed in order to accommodate Canal Fest. These closures will begin at 5 p.m. and continue through the end of Canal Fest:. Main Street from Adam to Niagara streets. Niagara Street from Seymour to Main...
TONAWANDA, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
WGRZ TV

The 63rd Porter Cup Golf Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 63rd Porter Cup Tournament takes place July 13th - July 16th at Niagara Falls Country Club. Come on out and watch the worlds' top amateur golfers compete at this local tournament that has played host to some of the most widely known amateur and collegiate golfers over the past 62 years.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Delays Expected For Drivers In Buffalo And Northtowns

There really are two seasons in Western New York; construction and winter. The construction season is in full swing and there are some projects that will affect those who drive in the Northtowns this weekend. The New York State Department of Transportation/ WNY division is reminding drivers about utility work...
BUFFALO, NY
#The Taste
Power 93.7 WBLK

Legally Get Rid Of Your Old Tires This Weekend In Buffalo

If you have old tires you need to legally dispose of, you'll have an opportunity to get rid of them this weekend in Buffalo. The City of Buffalo’s Department of Public Works, Parks & Streets notified residents of the City of Buffalo that they can drop off old tires tomorrow, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Broadway Garage, which is located at 197 Broadway. The garage will be open from 7 am to 3 pm. Susan Attridge, the City of Buffalo’s Director of Refuse and Recycling said,
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Two Alligators Found In Clarence New York

Anytime some mentions all the snow we get in Western New York, most people in the 716 say at least we don't have hurricanes, wildfires, or alligators. While now it looks like we will have to cross off alligators that list as a fisherman found some lurking in a pond in the town of Clarence.
CLARENCE, NY
WIBX 950

1st Treehouse ‘Restaurant’ in Western New York

The first treehouse 'restaurant' has officially opened in Western New York. You literally are among the trees when you order your food and beer. Where is this treehouse restaurant in Western New York?. The Blueberry Treehouse Farm. 1897 Davis Rd, West Falls, NY 14170. So, what exactly IS The Blueberry...
RESTAURANTS
Power 93.7 WBLK

WNY Restaurant Closing After 42 Years In Business

The locally-owned restaurants in Western New York are one of the highlights of the region. Buffalonians love their food and take pride in the locals who serve up amazing cuisine. There are plenty of locally-owned restaurants who have been around for years in the Western New York community, including Niagara...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WBEN 930AM

Busy Saturday for Niagara Falls Police

Niagara Falls Police were involved with a two hour standoff late Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue. They had been trying to arrest 37-year-old Curtis Griggs for his involvement in a shooting back on April 4th on 19th Street.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man killed in Thatcher Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 35-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning, Buffalo Police said. Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. to Thatcher Avenue between Kensington and Hutchison avenues. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was later declared dead. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY

