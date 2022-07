One low is leaving our region and its parting gift to the Northland is a 60% chance for one last round of thunder. High air pressure should dry the region for Wednesday and Thursday. But, a new low could cloud up the picture on Friday with another storm chance. The weekend will push into the 80′s and there are signs that we will stay warmer than normal for at least a week ahead.

DULUTH, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO