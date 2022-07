NEW YORK (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 27 points, A’ja Wilson added 23 points and 14 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 107-101 on Tuesday night. The teams played last week before the All-Star break and combined for the highest-scoring regulation game in WNBA history, with New York winning 116-107. This game nearly matched it.

