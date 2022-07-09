ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

How to stay safe while assisting someone with COVID

By Paula Jones
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RsEx_0gZh0KgK00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As 2,753 Louisianians battle COVID during this first week of July, their family members and close friends may also be impacted by the virus.

These individuals may be eager to assist their sick loved ones but unsure of how to do so without putting themselves at risk.

Most physicians agree that COVID can spread between people who are in close contact, which is defined as within about six feet of one another. The virus is transferred via respiratory droplets that are created when someone talks, coughs, or sneezes.

So, when a friend or family member has COVID, it’s vital to avoid close contact with them.

That said, there are ways to assist loved ones who are under quarantine as they recover from the virus.

Health experts recommend the following ways to help:

Stay in Communication– The sick individual may be scared or even lonely, so call, text, or video chat with them to let them know you care. That said, if they’re very ill and need to rest, a text may be the preferable method of communication.

Deliver food to their door– Though delivery services such as DoorDash and Grubhub Drop come in handy, someone who is taking time off from work for illness may not be in a financial position to constantly order food and groceries from delivery services that charge additional fees. Friends and family can help out by texting the sick person, asking what they need, and then dropping these items off at their door.

Take care of chores that don’t require contact- Offer to do chores that don’t require you to be in contact with the sick individual. For example, you might rake their leaves, tend to their outside garden, or mow the lawn. If you offer to take out their trash or recycling, it may be a good idea to wear gloves as they’ve likely had contact with the trash bags or recycled items that they’ve left by the door.

Run an errand or two– Text or call your friend with an offer to run errands to pharmacies or stores for essentials. You might also ask if their pets need any treats or if they’d like any books or games to keep themselves occupied while they’re under quarantine. Ensure that when you drop the items off, you do so without any contact.

If someone with COVID lives under your roof, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests implementing the following guidelines while caring for your loved one:

  • Caregivers should stay home and monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms while caring for the person who is sick.
  • If possible, have the person who is sick use a separate bedroom and bathroom. If possible, have the person who is sick stay in their own “sick room” or area and away from others. Try to stay at least 6 feet away from the sick person.
  • Shared space: If you have to share space, make sure the room has good air flow.
  • Open the window to increase air circulation.
  • Improving ventilation helps remove respiratory droplets from the air.
  • Avoid having visitors. Avoid having any unnecessary visitors, especially visits by people who are at higher risk for severe illness.
  • Stay separated: The person who is sick should eat (or be fed) in their room, if possible.
  • Wash dishes and utensils using gloves and hot water: Handle any dishes, cups/glasses, or silverware used by the person who is sick with gloves. Wash them with soap and hot water or in a dishwasher.
  • Clean hands after taking off gloves or handling used items.
  • Help the person who is sick follow their doctor’s instructions for care and medicine.
  • For most people, symptoms last a few days, and people usually feel better after a week.
  • See if over-the-counter medicines for fever help the person feel better.
  • Make sure the person who is sick drinks a lot of fluids and rests.
  • Help them with grocery shopping, filling prescriptions, and getting other items they may need. Consider having the items delivered through a delivery service, if possible.
  • Take care of their pet(s), and limit contact between the person who is sick and their pet(s) when possible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

How does Louisiana rate in customer service?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— Some companies are known for providing excellent customer service. Their employees greet even the surliest of customers with a friendly smile and helpful manner. For example, according to the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Chick-fil-A was known for offering the best customer service of...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WGNO

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles offers storm preparedness tips, encourages early renewals

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles reminded eligible residents to renew their driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations before a storm hits. According to the office, tropical storms and hurricanes can cause widespread damage, and valid, unexpired credentials may be required for housing, food and other vital disaster recovery assistance elements.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi toddler drowns in family pool

A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool. The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911. Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was...
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Clean Hands#Essentials#Louisianians
WGNO

LSP Silver Alert issued for missing Louisiana man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a DeQuincy man who was last seen early Friday morning. Police say 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson was last seen on Jake Rigaiden Road in DeQuincy. Thompson is five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 160...
DEQUINCY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Treasurer Calls for Statewide Online Payment Options for All State Agencies

Louisiana Treasurer Calls for Statewide Online Payment Options for All State Agencies. Louisiana – On July 8, 2022, State Treasurer John M. Schroder led Louisiana Cash Management Review Board (CMRB) discussions, emphasizing the importance of Louisiana learning to better harness the benefits of modern technology. Two items on the agenda indicated the need to investigate the acceptance of electronic payment methods for all state agencies and investigate the digital assets available to the state and make recommendations for their best use.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGNO

South Texas environmentalists plan to appeal beach lawsuit ruling

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A group of environmentalists who sued the state of Texas and Cameron County for allowing a public border beach to be closed for SpaceX rocket tests, told Border Report on Wednesday that they are appealing a judge’s recent ruling on their lawsuit. State...
TEXAS STATE
WGNO

Florida woman led 3-county chase with kids in backseat, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday after leading authorities in both Alabama and Florida on a chase past the state border, according to deputies. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said that Armani Brown, 19, of Tallahassee, began the chase after a hit-and-run in the city of Enterprise, Alabama — approximately 25 miles from the Florida state line.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy