ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

EXCLUSIVE: Slidell Police Officer recalls moment he rescued a newborn baby trapped in a hot car

By Anna McAllister
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOONZ_0gZh0DVF00

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The life of a two-week-old baby was almost cut short.

Police received a call from a concerned Walmart employee about an intoxicated woman, later identified as 37-year-old Ashley Kennedy , creating a disturbance at the store Thursday morning.

“Walmart employee said that she had seen the mother walking through the store kind of holding the baby nonchalant, you know, almost dropping her a couple of times,” said Slidell Police Officer Kelby Wuertz.

WGNO EXCLUSIVE: Cantrell lists current efforts to fight crime, and support for local women during abortion ban

Before police could get to the store, they say Kennedy left with the baby. That’s when officers received another call about a hit and run on Gause Boulevard.

“We were unable to find her again, she had left the scene, she had fled,” said Officer Wuertz.

According to police, Kennedy returned to the Walmart, and employees called again when they realized the baby wasn’t with her. When Officer Wuertz arrived, he found the 16-day-old baby girl alone in the back of a car.

“She had blankets over her, the only thing I saw sticking out was her little foot. I mean, she was a tiny little thing,” said Office Weurtz.

That’s when Officer Wuertz made his way into the vehicle. He says once he was in, hot air was blowing on the baby.

Jet truck racer with New Orleans ties dies in firey Michigan crash

“The air outside, which was 93 to 95 or something like, that was actually colder than what was blowing inside of the vehicle,” said Officer Wuertz.

Officer Wuertz said at first she wasn’t responsive, and he feared the worst.

“Then I tapped her on her little lip and she kind of opened up her eyes,”

He rushed the baby into his air-conditioned police car before EMS responded.

“That’s why we put on this uniform every day. The whole reason I started this job and this career was to help other people,” said Officer Wuertz.

Kennedy was arrested and is facing several charges including cruelty to juveniles, third offense DWI with child endangerment, and hit and run.

As for the baby, she was taken into state custody and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Family followed home, almost carjacked in Louisiana

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — An attempted carjacking happened on Friday night on the 200 block of Sena Drive around 11:15 p.m. and has had neighbors shaken up since. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office officials say two male suspects with guns confronted two victims and demanded their vehicle and the victim’s purse.
METAIRIE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Baby in Louisiana Dies After Dog Attack

The Times-Picayune is reporting that a 13-month-old baby has died in the Gentilly area after a dog attacked the baby. The attack reportedly happened at the 5500 block of Seminary Place in the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood of Gentilly. Sadly, the child who was attacked by the dog was taken to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

1-year-old shot outside Costco store in New Orleans, police say

Hours after a coalition of almost 180 frustrated New Orleans business and civic leaders announced their plan to address a violent crime spree largely unabated by official measures, Costco saw another broad-daylight shooting - and this time the victim was a baby. A 1-year-old was wounded in the leg at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
WGNO

Arrest made after man found stabbed inside Slidell motel

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – A stabbing in Slidell ended with one man in custody and another in the hospital according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at a motel on Yapon Drive. Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to the location and when they arrived they...
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Newborn Baby#Slidell Police
WGNO

Hammond PD looking for suspect accused of breaking into several RVs

HAMMOND La. (WGNO) — Hammond Police are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into several vehicles. According to police, on July 1 deputies responded to RV Solutions, located at 2300 West Church Street. Upon arrival, the Hammond Police Department learned of an unknown suspect that had entered several unlocked RVs and taken various items.
HAMMOND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WWL-AMFM

NOPD searches for a St. Charles Avenue business burglary suspect

The New Orleans Police Department searches for a man suspected in a business burglary that happened on Wednesday. “On July 6, 2022, at about 10:25 P.M., the above-pictured suspect burglarized a business in the 1700 block of St Charles Avenue. On July 7, 2022, at about 5:00 A.M., the same individual returned wearing a different shirt and burglarized the business for a second time; taking a cash register,” says an NOPD report.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

WATCH: Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department station in flames

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Late Monday night, a fire blazed through the Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department’s station house. This video, sent in by a viewer, shows the interior of station #2, located at Jackson Landing Road and Huey Stockstill Road, engulfed in flames. While the fire appears...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy