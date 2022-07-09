ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins beat Mets 5-2 behind Cooper, De La Cruz

By SCOTT ORGERA
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Garrett Cooper hit a two-run homer off the right field foul pole and Bryan De La Cruz doubled three times as the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-2 Friday night for their seventh win in nine games. Pablo López (6-4) allowed one...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pujols, Gorman home runs power St. Louis past Dodgers 7-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card game, when Chris Turner hit a two-run, walk-off homer off Alex Reyes for a 3-1 victory. Andrew Knizner drove in three runs on three singles as St. Louis won its third straight. Trea Turner had a two-run homer and single, and scored three runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman added a solo homer, two singles and an RBI double.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy