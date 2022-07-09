ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh community activists insist "We can't be numb" to gun violence

By Josh Chapin
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34q2OP_0gZgyUEa00
EMBED <> More Videos Raleigh community activists insist "We can't be numb" to gun violence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Diana Powell wants to know where the outcry is after a man was shot and killed in Raleigh Friday.

It makes four homicides just this week in the Capitol City.

"Where are our government officials? Are we doing enough? Is there enough being said on Jones Street?" she said. "We say Raleigh is not that bad. We say it's not as bad as Durham, it's not as bad as Fayetteville. But one life is bad and when we start losing children, it should be a wakeup call."

Powell, head of the non-profit Justice Served NC, said she hasn't stopped crying over what happened Tuesday when a man shot and killed his 23-month-old son.

"We got to keep pushing the agenda that it has to stop, we have to keep fighting and bring awareness that this thing is real," she said.

Raleigh's Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said they are addressing gun violence with a new prevention program and the use of social workers to address mental health and other issues.

She also said the Metropolitan Mayor's Association has had conversations with the Governor's office and the Department of Public Safety on ways to combat gun violence through education and other campaigns.

"But the government can't do this alone," Mayor Baldwin said. "This is a complex issue, and we need the community to come together to find solutions."

Powell said more people have to be involved at all levels from city council to county commissioners to pastors to community organizers.

"Even the grandmothers," she said.

Powell was frustrated that only 100 people showed up to the Gun Violence Awareness Day last month.

"That park should've been packed out," she said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Feds: 27 from Raleigh area indicted as part of fight against violent crime

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Illegal drugs, guns and cash are just a few of what U.S. Attorney Michael Easley Jr. and Raleigh law enforcement agencies are working to remove from city streets. “Last year there were 33 homicides in Raleigh, this year there have already been 24,” Easley said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Numb#Mental Health#City Council#Community Organizers#Violent Crime#Justice Served Nc
cbs17

Wake Co. teens create STEM project to prevent mass shootings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Four Raleigh teens from Carnage Middle School say they wanted to help fix a problem that they’ve seen too often in the news. Naren Pai, Sajith Gogineni, Saicharan Karthikeyan and Eoin Samuel put their minds together to create a device that they hope can prevent gun violence.
cbs17

Armed shoplifter nabbed at Raleigh Walmart, 2 still on the run, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested an armed man after deputies say he and two others tried to shoplift at a Raleigh Walmart Sunday. According to a news release, an off-duty deputy was working at the Walmart Supercenter on New Hope Church Road at about 1 p.m. when loss prevention staffer told him that three people were taken to the store’s office on suspicion of stealing merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man shot his wife, himself in Orange County

Hillsborough, N.C. — Two people were found dead Tuesday after a man called 911 to report he was planning to shoot his wife and then himself, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found the man and woman in a car on Rippy Lane near Hillsborough after the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Dozens march in Clayton during ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been more than two weeks since the Supreme Court took away the federal right to abortion, and while the procedure remains legal in North Carolina, activists are still making their voices heard. “It all started with the idea of just, I want to...
CLAYTON, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Family offers $5,000 reward for tips in Carrboro homicide

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a January fatal shooting. TaeVeon Young, 23, was shot while in a car near the BPW Club Road entrance to The Villages apartment complex on Smith Level Road. According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Young made it to the hospital but he died from his injuries a few days later.
CARRBORO, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy