The Global IEEE 5G-IoT Blockchain Summit was held in Morocco and brought together leaders from the blockchain and tech ecosystem to discuss the future of emerging technology, from IPv6 and blockchain to 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). CoinGeek Backstage caught up with Prof. Mounir Ghogho, one of the people behind the event, who believes that blockchain is a way to cure many of today’s societal ills.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 HOURS AGO