CA street gang members sentenced to prison for $1M credit card scheme

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Twenty-nine members associated with two criminal street gangs in California have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in a $1 million credit card scheme.

Associates with the street gangs the BullyBoys and CoCo Boys have pleaded guilty to grand theft, conspiracy and burglary charges and will serve a combined prison sentence of about 86 years, according to a release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Toni Coffman was the leader of the scheme and was sentenced to 13 years and 8 months and is required to pay 861,000 in restitution, the release.

"Criminal activity targeting merchants and consumers not only takes a financial toll on communities, but it endangers public safety," Bonta said.

The three-year investigation has followed a series of burglaries and credit card schemes in 13 counties in Northern California. Authorities discovered the schemes were connected to the BullyBoys and the CoCo Boys gangs. The members stole about $1 million by processing returns from stolen credit card machines and putting that money on a debit card.

"This sentencing should send a powerful message: Criminal activity will not be tolerated in our state and we will hold those participating in illegal activities accountable," he said in the release.