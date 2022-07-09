ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA street gang members sentenced to prison for $1M credit card scheme

By Lucy Fasano
 4 days ago
Twenty-nine members associated with two criminal street gangs in California have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in a $1 million credit card scheme.

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Twenty-nine members associated with two criminal street gangs in California have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in a $1 million credit card scheme.

Associates with the street gangs the BullyBoys and CoCo Boys have pleaded guilty to grand theft, conspiracy and burglary charges and will serve a combined prison sentence of about 86 years, according to a release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Toni Coffman was the leader of the scheme and was sentenced to 13 years and 8 months and is required to pay 861,000 in restitution, the release.

"Criminal activity targeting merchants and consumers not only takes a financial toll on communities, but it endangers public safety," Bonta said.

The three-year investigation has followed a series of burglaries and credit card schemes in 13 counties in Northern California. Authorities discovered the schemes were connected to the BullyBoys and the CoCo Boys gangs. The members stole about $1 million by processing returns from stolen credit card machines and putting that money on a debit card.

"This sentencing should send a powerful message: Criminal activity will not be tolerated in our state and we will hold those participating in illegal activities accountable," he said in the release.

FOX40

Do any major fault lines pass through Sacramento?

(KTXL) — While no major fault lines pass directly through the Sacramento area, that does not mean that the area will not feel the effects of earthquakes. According to California Earthquake Authority, there are over 500 active faults in California and 15,700 known faults throughout the state. Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault and there is a greater than 99% chance that a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake will strike the state. There is also a 77% chance that Sacramento will be struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake or greater.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Covid-19 cases rise, doctors send new warning

The Covid-19 patient population is back on the rise across California, including in Riverside County.  Doctor Nasrollah Ahmadpour, who specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine at JFK Memorial Hospital, said there has been a shift in his patients, compared to the first two years of the pandemic. “Their length of stay, hospital stay, is The post Covid-19 cases rise, doctors send new warning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
