chris lane on stage.jpg

KINGWOOD — Kayla Shahan and her coach, Nona Montgomery, said they enjoyed their trip to the Special Olympics National Games in Orlando, Florida, in June. Shahan, who competed in the bowling competition, said this was the first time she was chosen for the national games. She was the only competitor from Preston County.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Eleanor Waybright, 94, of Enterprise, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Pennsboro, March 20, 1928, a daughter of the late Harold and Wanda Cottrill Toothman. On July 30, 1947, she married Glen M. Waybright...
BRUCETON MILLS — Mitchell Gene Stickler, 87, of Bruceton Mills, died Monday, July 11, 2022 at his home. He was born Sept. 19, 1934 in Fairmont and was the son of the late Elmer Daniel and Ruby Lee (Ball) Sticker. Mitchell worked for Bell Lab, Virtual Time Sharing and...
ROWLESBURG — James Daniel Griffith, 63, of Rowlesburg, died on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home. James was born April 26, 1959, in Kingwood, a son of the late Clifford and Dolly (Auvil) Griffith. James liked to ride motorcycles and listen to music and it was important to...
KINGWOOD — Preston County’s first Queen Ceres Louise Shaw Miller, 100, passed away on June 30, and in a 2018 interview with the newspaper, she fondly remembered her time as Queen Ceres I. It was the beginning of a tradition that has continued for 80 Preston County Buckwheat...
TERRA ALTA — Winners have been announced for the Jewel of the Alleghenies Quilt Show held at Terra Alta over the Fourth of July. This is the 11th year of planning the quilt show, now under the direction of Karen Chroussis, and special gratitude is extended to area businesses and individuals for their continued financial generosity.
MORGANTOWN — The Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary Ball of the Year event will be held on Nov. 5, at the Morgantown Event Center. The theme this year is Appalachian Revival. “When we began to plan this year’s event, I was filled with hope of what has been a...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At least one person received medical attention following a structure fire Monday in the Adamston section of Clarksburg. According to Harrison/Taylor 911 supervisors, the fire was reported at 9:13 p.m. along the 1600 block of West Pike Street at a two-story apartment complex located between Adamston Elementary and North 26th Street. Crews were still on scene two hours later.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A grand opening date for WVU Medicine Children's Hospital has been set, according to information from the health system. Stakeholders and community members are invited to "save the date" for Sept. 29 at 11 a.m., when a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned to celebrate the opening of the new facility.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The dedicated team of experts specializing in pediatric orthopaedics at WVU Medicine Children’s provides advanced care for injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system, including the bones, joints, muscles, and nerves that enable movement. According to John Lubicky, M.D., chief of pediatric orthopaedic surgery, they...
ROCKVILLE — After months of battling steep stream banks, workers were able to pull a dumpster washed downstream by flooding last fall from the Big Sandy, south of the Rockville bridge. Preston County Litter Control Officer Jay Sowers said Sunrise Sanitation had tried different methods of removing the dumpster,...
KINGWOOD — Amateur radio operators, or hams, come from all walks of life, according to The American Radio Relay League, and among them are a number of Prestonians. They are people of all ages, income levels and nationalities. Whether they prefer talking into a microphone, interfacing their radios to a tablet and typing messages, or sending Morse code by hand, they use their radios to reach out to each other and sometimes are called on by officials if there is an emergency.
• Preston County Association of Retired School Employees will meet at noon at the Evansville Community Building. For reservations, call Patty Clarkson at 304-265-1458. • The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Mountaineer Chapter will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Shoneys Restaurant, Sabraton. Saturday, July 16. • The Etam Methodist...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — About two or three weeks back while shopping at Kroger I ran into Erik Martin in the section that sells pain relievers. At my age, you have those aches and pains that run from your head to your back to your knees. And Martin, who had been Coach Bob Huggins' trusted assistant for the entire time he has coached at WVU, was still hurting from when last season was nothing but a pain in the — well, you might say hemorrhoid medication would fit the symptoms caused by last season.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A dozen apartments were left uninhabitable after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon in building A at Bon Vista Apartments. “I was on the patio and I smelled the fire. To me, I thought somebody was grilling until the gentleman downstairs on the other landing told us there was a fire. So I hit the alarm, grabbed my daughter (5),” Ebed Cimeon said. “And we tried to clear all the apartments and make sure everybody was out because that was pretty much it.”
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners toured 113 W. Main St., Kingwood, on Monday and will discuss the property today at the commission meeting. During discussions of stimulus funds, Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone discussed the need for more space. The county anticipates adding a second circuit judge, which would require more office and courtroom space in the courthouse, where by law judges must be housed.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Below is another installment in this lengthy series with a count down from Nos. 25-21. 21 — Dale Blaney (1983-86) — An unheralded recruit coming out of tiny Hartford, Ohio (population 462), Dale Blaney turned into one of the great guards of the Gale Catlett era. Recruited to WVU by assistant coach Gary McPherson, the 6-foot-4 Blaney emerged as a starter midway through his freshman season and held that role throughout the rest of his Mountaineer career.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia University Health System plans to launch an initiative that will increase the number of nurses in the state, officials said. WVU Health President and CEO Albert Wright Jr. told the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s “Outside the Echo Chamber" that the system plans to start an associate's degree nursing program. Wright said the aim is to alleviate a “particularly challenging” nursing shortage in the state.
