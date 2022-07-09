chris lane on stage.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — About two or three weeks back while shopping at Kroger I ran into Erik Martin in the section that sells pain relievers. At my age, you have those aches and pains that run from your head to your back to your knees. And Martin, who had been Coach Bob Huggins' trusted assistant for the entire time he has coached at WVU, was still hurting from when last season was nothing but a pain in the — well, you might say hemorrhoid medication would fit the symptoms caused by last season.

