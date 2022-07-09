Casey Saucke and Jay Woolfolk Named D1Baseball Freshman All-Americans

Casey Saucke and Jay Woolfolk Courtesy of Virginia Athletics

Virginia got solid contributions from its first-year class in the 2022 college baseball season. Two of those first years were recognized on the D1Baseball Freshman All-America Teams, which were released on Friday. Outfielder Casey Saucke was named to the First Team and pitcher Jay Woolfolk was selected to the Second Team.

See the full D1Baseball Freshman All-America Teams here: 2022 D1Baseball.com Freshman All-Americans

Casey Saucke wasted no time in making an impact in the UVA lineup, recording a hit in each of the first 21 games of the season, the second-longest streak of any UVA player since 2000. He finished the season with a .360 batting average, third-highest on the team, to go along with seven homers and 46 RBI.

Jay Woolfolk, Virginia's favorite dual-sport athlete, struck out 55 batters this season in 37.2 innings pitched and opposing batters managed just a .211 batting average against him. Woolfolk tied for most relief appearances on the team with 28 and was credited with three victories.

Saucke and Woolfolk were also named to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-America Team.

