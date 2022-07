SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tim Gadson, the superintendent of schools in Salt Lake City, is reportedly being asked to resign, according to sources. Parties close to the deliberations tells us that Gadson, the first Black superintendent at any school district in Utah, has been asked to accept a buyout of his contract and been told he must sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

