Watch: Walkoff balk give Reds 2-1 victory over Rays

The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in bizarre walk-off fashion on Friday night.

Rays reliever Matt Wisler was called for a balk in the bottom half of the tenth inning with the game tied 1-1, giving the Reds the victory.

Cincinnati's Mark Kolozsvary began the 10th inning at second base as the "ghost-runner," per the MLB's extra-inning rules. Then, Nick Senzel bunted Kolozsvary over to third base. A batter later, with Tyler Naquin at the plate, Wisler was called for the balk, sending Kolozsvary home.

Before a 1-2 pitch to Naquin, Wisler moved his glove before beginning his pitching motion, prompting home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso to make the balk call.