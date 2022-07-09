ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontanero and Chestnut intersection closure July 11

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS — Roadway preparation work for paving at the intersection of Fontanero and Chestnut streets will require a temporary full closure of the intersection for five days.

Beginning on Monday, July 11 and lasting through Friday, July 15, the intersection will be closed as part of the ongoing work for the Centennial Boulevard Extension project.

Traffic will be detoured north to Fillmore Street and south to Uintah Street. Recreation Way is also available for use on the east side of Interstate 25.

This project will provide a critical transportation connection between Fillmore Street and the I-25 / Fontanero Street interchange. The new roadway improves transportation connections, drainage and provides mobility options to west side neighborhoods. The project also includes street lighting, landscaping, a pedestrian activated signal for crossing to the open space, and a traffic signal at Chestnut Street and at the I-25 / Fontanero Interchange.

The $20 million project is funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA). The roadway is anticipated to be completed by Fall 2023.

