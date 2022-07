The Duchess of Cornwall has proclaimed she is a “confirmed oldie” as she celebrated her 75th birthday with guests including Jeremy Irons and Dame Joanna Lumley.Actors, musicians and writers joined her for a champagne reception and sea bass lunch at the National Liberal Club, Whitehall.Camilla, who appeared in good spirits as she cracked jokes about toilet paper, wanted her party to celebrate the achievements of those aged over 70.“You sweetly thought you were here because of who you are,” the broadcaster Gyles Brandreth joked with guests.“You’re actually here because of how old you are.”The afternoon began with the duchess greeting...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO