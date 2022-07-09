ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Preseason Magazine Ranks Razorbacks’ Quarterbacks High

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 6 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At least one preseason magazine has some respect for the potential of Arkansas' quarterback depth.

Athlon Sports, a partner in the Sports Illustrated Media Group, ranked the Razorbacks' quarterback room third in the SEC in their preseason magazine that is on sale now.

Obviously, that's based on the strength of starter KJ Jefferson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Feako_0gZgtgU700
Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

Malik Hornsby hasn't exactly done anything to give anybody the warm fuzzies if he has to come in and grad transfer Cade Fortin hasn't taken a snap in the SEC.

The Hogs better make sure KJ stays upright.

Alabama's quarterback group of Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson were the obvious No. 1 choice.

Tennessee's trio of Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton III and Tayven Jackson was No. 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcKGx_0gZgtgU700
South Florida transfer quarterback Cade Fortin during drills in spring practice competing for the back spot with the Razorbacks. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Here's the complete quarterback ranking:

14. Vanderbilt: Mike Wright, Ken Seals, AJ Swann

13. Missouri: Brady Cook, Tyler Macon, Jack Abraham

12. Auburn: TJ Finley, Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford

11. LSU: Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier, Walker Howard

10. Texas A&M: Max Johnson, Haynes King, Conner Weigman

9. Ole Miss: Luke Altmyer, Jaxson Dart, Kinkead Dent

8. Florida: Anthony Richardson, Jack Miller III, Jalen Kitna

7. Kentucky: Will Levis, Beau Allen, Deuce Hogan

6. Georgia: Stetson Bennett IV, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, Gunner Stockton

5. South Carolina: Spencer Rattler, Luke Doty, Colten Gauthier

4. Mississippi State: Will Rogers, Sawyer Robertson, Chance Lovertich

3. Arkansas: KJ Jefferson, Malik Hornsby, Cade Fortin

: Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton III, Tayven Jackson

1. Alabama: Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson

HOGS FEED:

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
All Hogs

Hog Fans Throwing Horns Down at Texas Folks Might Not Send What They Hope

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was rather interesting at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday that what Arkansas fans love to do at Texas isn't that upsetting. "When we live in the brains and minds and hearts of individuals who go Horns Down, it's an incredible compliment," athletics direct Chris Del Conte said last month after a Super Regional against East Carolina. "We're glad you're thinking of us. It tells you about the reckoning of the brand."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
All Hogs

Arkansas Recruiting Breakdown: Brad Spence

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Despite continuing to bring in quality talent, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and his staff have slipped slightly in recruiting rankings after passing Georgia for the SEC's top recruiting class. Despite this, the Razorbacks still hold a Top 10 class for 2023. As football season quickly...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy