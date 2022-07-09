Detroit-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson singles to shallow center field. AJ Pollock pops out to Spencer Torkelson. Luis Robert homers to left field. Tim Anderson scores. Jose Abreu doubles to deep left center field. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging. Adam Engel called out on strikes. 2 runs, 3 hits,...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, matching Ted Williams for 14th place on the career RBI list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid. Cabrera’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning made it 3-3, and he had an RBI grounder for the Tigers’ first run in a four-run seventh. He equaled Williams with 1,838 RBIs. Later in the seventh, Cabrera stole third and scored on a wild throw by catcher MJ Melendez. It was just his second stolen base in the past seven seasons, and his first since Sept. 11, 2020, also a steal of third. The Royals committed three errors in the seventh behind Jose Cuas (2-1), who allowed four runs, only one of them earned. Kansas City had four errors overall — two by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. — as its three-game winning streak ended.
