Going stir crazy this summer? Try out one of Cincinnati's gardens

During the middle of the summer, there is always the potential for a bit of summer boredom to hit some of us. If you feel that you might be vulnerable to this, consider yourself lucky to live in the Greater Cincinnati area. There is always plenty to do if you want to get away from the house for the day.

If you like seeing flowers, there is no place better to visit than the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. The second half of the name says it all. The animals in our zoo are living in a paradise of gardens.

The gardens at the zoo are not just a pretty show. All the gardens serve a purpose. The gardens create an ecological balance for the wildlife living at the zoo. This is not just a description of the areas where the animals live. Throughout the zoo you will see gardens for pollinators. These are gardens you can create in your own landscape.

Many of the gardens at the zoo also contain plants that are being trialed. Many plant growers will send plants to the zoo to be tested to see how they perform. Our Midwest summer weather can be challenging. These trials help determine which plants will perform best in our home landscapes.

At the end of the season on August 25, the zoo hosts its annual Plant Trials Symposium. This is a full day of the best speakers in the country talking about the best plants. You can attend this event in person or see it virtually. For more details, visit cincinnatizoo.org .

If you have young children a great place to spend a day is the Highfield Discovery Garden. This is located at Glenwood Gardens. This 12-acre garden is a delight for any age. It is designed to encourage guests to explore the natural world in a fun, engaging environment. Along with the 25-foot Discovery Tree, there are seven smaller gardens to explore within Highfield Discovery Garden.

We took our daughters to the Highfield Discovery Garden when they were younger. They were instantly fascinated as soon as we entered the gardens. I encourage you to take your young children, they will be amazed.

Glenwood Gardens is part of Great Parks of Hamilton County. This park system is very extensive and truly has something to offer everyone of any age. For more information, go to Greatparks.org .

The Cincinnati Nature Center is also a great place to visit, especially if you want to learn more about protecting our environment. It is very important for all of us to learn more about sustainability. The Cincinnati Nature Center is the best place to learn. I should also mention that the Cincinnati Zoo is also a great place when it comes to focusing on sustainability.

The Cincinnati Nature Center is a great place to visit on your own just to hike and get in touch with nature. They also offer many programs that are both educational and fun for people of all ages. Included in the many programs is one called Pretty Flower, Picky Pollinators. Here you will take a leisurely hike to observe pollinators in action, and discover how colors, patterns, shapes and smells play an important role in the partnership between native plants and pollinators. You can get more information about these programs and the nature center at cincynature.org .

All three of these organizations also have opportunities and needs for volunteers. These would be great places where you could do something fulfilling. Volunteering at these places could be both enjoyable and educational at the same time.

