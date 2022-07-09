‘Alcohol consumption zone’ proposed for downtown Conway

With summer in full swing, now is the time to head out to your local farmers market. Here are the top reasons to visit yours this week. You get fresh, local foods, it’s a farm to table literally. It’s good for your health as produce and foods are minimally processed. You will find wider varieties and seasonal products. It’s affordable. Due to shorter travel you get more bang for your buck. It’s supports family farmers and you know where your food is coming from. You’re helping the environment. Shopping is more social there. It’s a great place to meet friends and connect with your local growers and small business crafters. Shopping your local farmers market supports the local economy, putting your money goes back into the community.

