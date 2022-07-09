ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

‘Alcohol consumption zone’ proposed for downtown Conway

By Ian Klein
WMBF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - You could soon be able to walk around with an alcoholic drink in your hand in parts of downtown Conway. Officials are considering a “consumption zone” which would allow alcoholic beverages in designated parts of the city. However, the change would mean an...

Fin Fan
3d ago

Conway stop trying to govern out freedom. Leave things alone and the way they are.We don't need a large resort hotel either.

