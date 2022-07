LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - International pro jet ski racers from all over the world will converge on Clinton Lake for championship races on July 16 and 17. Championship jet ski races will speed into Clinton Lake on July 16 and 17 with events starting from 11 a.m. and ending around 6 p.m. says contact Nathan Haig. He said between 1 and 3 p.m. there will even be a Pro Show featuring all of the pro jet ski racers from around the world.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO