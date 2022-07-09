Indy firefighter injured at south side fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter is injured and a fire under investigation after crews were called to a structure fire Friday night on Indy’s south side.
About 9:40 p.m., Indianapolis Fire Department trucks were called to the 3400 block of South Delaware Street.
Upon arrival, they found a two story garage that was fully involved. Shortly after they did have the fire out.
Fire officials said that during the response one firefighter did suffer a leg injury and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.
The fire is under investigation to determine a cause.
