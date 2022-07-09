ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy firefighter injured at south side fire

By Luther Johnson
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7eMe_0gZgqepI00

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter is injured and a fire under investigation after crews were called to a structure fire Friday night on Indy’s south side.

About 9:40 p.m., Indianapolis Fire Department trucks were called to the 3400 block of South Delaware Street.

Upon arrival, they found a two story garage that was fully involved. Shortly after they did have the fire out.

Fire officials said that during the response one firefighter did suffer a leg injury and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The fire is under investigation to determine a cause.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Dump truck wedged under Westfield bridge

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A dump truck driver found himself nearly ten feet in the air after wedging his truck underneath a bridge and causing the nose of his truck to go airborne. The Westfield Fire Department said the crash occurred on 191st Street under the southbound side of the U.S. 31 bridge. The bed of […]
WESTFIELD, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Police: Bicyclist struck side of truck, airlifted from scene

A bicyclist was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis after she struck a truck while riding on Old State Road 46 this weekend. Lt. Mike Horn with the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash on July 9 after dispatch reported a woman had ran into a truck while coming down the hill near the Hard Truth Hills entrance and intersection of Snyder Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man killed in crash at W. 62nd and Georgetown

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD crash investigators say a medical event may have led to a deadly crash where a driver struck several vehicles on the northwest side. IMPD Northwest District officers responded to a crash at W. 62nd Street and Georgetown Road a little bit after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police learned an adult male driver was […]
GEORGETOWN, IN
FOX59

1 person dead, 1 critical after crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — One person died and another was in critical condition following a Monday afternoon crash in Lawrence. According to the Lawrence Police Department, the incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at 56th Street and Glenn Road. A vehicle was heading east on 56th Street when another car pulled...
LAWRENCE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Delaware State
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Indiana Sports
WLFI.com

One injured saving children from morning house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A person was severely injured saving a child from a early morning house fire in Lafayette. According to Lafayette Police, a passerby called 911 to report a house fire around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on Union Street. The same person ran into the building and...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Man found dead in lake where missing Indy dad, 3 kids last seen

INDIANAPOLIS — A dead adult male was found in a lake on Indy’s southwest side where a missing Indianapolis dad and his three young children were last seen before they disappeared. Police have not released the identity of the deceased man at this time. According to police reports, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IFD firefighters injured by ceiling collapse in vacant house

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis firefighters were slightly injured Sunday morning when a ceiling collapsed while they were working to put out a house fire on the southeast side. The fire was dispatched at 8:25 a.m. near the intersection of East Minnesota and Draper streets. The house was vacant and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Fatal crash near Greenwood involves delivery truck, pickup

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A delivery person has died after a crash Monday morning. At approximately 9:10, the Johnson County Sherriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road, which is west of State Road 135. The crash involved a delivery truck with three workers, and a pickup truck with a driver.
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WISH-TV

Pickup hits delivery truck near Greenwood, kills Carmel man

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A delivery person died Monday morning after a pickup hit a delivery vehicle in northwestern Johnson County. Alexander J. Colmenares Fernandez, 22, of Carmel, died in the crash. At approximately 9:10, the Johnson County Sherriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 3000 block of...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

3 injured in Morgan County crash

CENTERTON, Indiana — Three people were injured early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on State Road 67 near Centerton in Morgan County. According to the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, two women and a man were in the car when it went off the road near Herath Lane shortly before 4:15 a.m.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Car crashes into work zone striking 3 workers in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Three Duke Energy workers were hit by a car after it struck their work truck in Putnam County Tuesday. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 9:50 a.m. on County Road 800 West. Cpl. Scott Ducker said witnesses to the event reported the car was […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Juvenile stable after north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – A male juvenile is stable after a shooting on Indy’s north side early Monday morning. Police responded to the intersection of East 40th Street and Ruckle Street just after 12:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located the 15-year-old victim, who was later transported to the hospital after a good […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

72-year-old man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

CHESTERTON, Ind. – A 72-year-old Illinois man who was pulled out of Lake Michigan over the weekend has died. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Kirshnaraju Rudraraju of Woodridge, Illinois, succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon. Conservation officers and an off-duty Indianapolis firefighter assisted in the rescue effort at the beach area at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis police seek suspect in east side armed robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing an east side business at gunpoint on Monday, June 27. The man reportedly entered Pull-A-Part, an auto parts shop located at 2505 Producers Lane, armed with a green and gray semi-automatic pistol. He pointed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy