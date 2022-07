Campaigns might be “a race,” but after the election is won, candidates must get down to the business of governance, whether they are in the legislative, executive or judicial branch. These roles can involve specialized skills or knowledge that aren’t required to run for office. Here is more about the responsibilities of some of the key positions you’ll find on the Aug. 2 ballot, which may help you assess which candidate you want to vote for. To check all the offices you’ll be voting for, preview your ballot by visiting Michigan.gov/vote and looking up your voter information.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO