Connor Ritter wins First National Bank Junior Golf Tour stop in a playoff at Hickory Flats

Connor Ritter edged Carter Wells in a two-hole playoff to win the boys 16-18-year-old division in the First National Bank Junior Golf Tour stop at Hickory Flats Golf Course in West Lafayette on Thursday.

Ritter and Wells each shot a 71 in regulation, but Ritter prevailed after two extra holes.

Gavin Gress was third with a 72 and Caleb Davis finished fourth with a 74, while Connor Larmimer and Colton Moore tied for fifth with 79s and Austen Gunn and Carter Miller tied for seventh with 80s to score points.

Olivia Baker claimed the win in the 16-18 division with a 74, edging Sammi Miller who had a 75.

Brooklyn Numbers placed third with a 80 and Claire Hostetler finished fourth with an 81, while Hannah Steiner was fifth with an 83, Ashlee Garner took sixth with a 84 and and Alivia Edwards ended up seventh with an 85 to earn points.

Alexis Zimmer won the girls collegiate with an 80, while Erin Shockey was second with a 90 and Mackenzie Baker took third with a 103.

Chatum Courson won the boys 13-15 division with a 72,

Devin McGlothlin was second with a 75 and CJ Dolan took third with a 76, while Hayden Gensor (4th, 78), Evan Fix (5th, 80), Bo White (6th, 83) and Camden Bille (7th, 84) also earned points.

Lauren Brown won the girls 13-15 division with an 43.

Camryn Ianniello was second with a 46, while Khoen Courson and Jada Moore tied for third with 49s. Kylie P. Miller took fifth with a 51, while Jacey Hess and Kortnee Mickle tied for sixth with 52s.

Colton Gress won the boys 12 and under division with a 35.

Brody Sellards finished second with a 37 and Owen Cummings took third with a 39, while Dylan Pielech (4th, 44), Connor Best (5th, 45), Clark Frischen (6th, 46) and Austin Levengood (7th, 50) also earned points.

In the girls 12 and under division, Makayla Gress won with a 53 followed by Lucy Edwards (64) and Reegan Gerber (71).