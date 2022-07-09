ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Teller Teases ‘Top Gun 3’, Says He’s Been Having ‘Conversations’ With Tom Cruise

By Audrey Rock
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Miles Teller is flying high after the massive success and popularity of Top Gun: Maverick! And now the actor, 35, says there’s a chance there will be yet another installment to the iconic franchise. When asked about the possibility of a continuation, Miles told ET that it all comes down to Tom Cruise. “That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” the War Dogs actor said. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.” Miles was in Lake Tahoe for the July 7 American Century Championship when he made the comments.

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller of ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ (Shutterstock)

Given the movie’s jaw dropping box office success, a sequel would definitely make sense. It was reportedly Tom’s first ever billion-dollar success. “That’s definitely what my team has been saying for these future negotiations,” Miles told the outlet.

The movie also stars screen greats Jennifer Connelly, 51, Ed Harris, 71, Glen Powell, 33, Jon Hamm, 51, Lewis Pullman, 29, and Val Kilmer, 62. And according to Miles, the multigenerational cast itself is part of the reason that filming the movie with Tom was such a great experience. “For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going,” he said, adding that he sent Tom a “message the other day for his birthday.” Tom celebrated his landmark 60th on July 3 by holding a star-studded dinner celebration in London and attending the British Grand Prix.

Back in May, Tom spoke to the demanding preparation his cast reportedly endured for the movie, and how it played into the film’s success. “Making movies, you’re constantly learning; you have to constantly work to become more and more competent in many different fields,” the Jerry Maguire actor told ScreenRant.

“And I want to tell them, that’s the beauty of making movies. That’s why I’ve always pushed my films to go international, around the world and in different communities,” Tom continued. “And to be part of that right from the beginning. It was my dream. You’ve got to work. You got to work. It’s not a bunch of parties and doing that, and that’s what I love.”

