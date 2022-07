SEATTLE — Starbucks employees at several stores set to close by July 31 are concerned about their future and questioning the company’s reasoning behind the closures. The company is closing six stores in Seattle and Everett because of crime and safety concerns. KOMO looked up property crimes and violent crimes on the blocks where these affected stores are located and did not see a noticeable upward trend at most of the locations. Still, the company says not all of the issues employees are seeing get reported.

