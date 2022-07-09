ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County judge facing charges, accused of showing bias against prosecutors

Cover picture for the articleHARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has recommended Judge Franklin Bynum be suspended over allegations that consist of him being biased against prosecutors and easy on defendants. “I can’t remember the last time a judge has been suspended in Harris County based on something...

