KENOSHA, Wis. — A bizarre sighting in a Kenosha neighborhood created a big stir. Kids found an alligator wandering around near 22nd Avenue and 24th Street. The man who owns it told WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr he had it in the backyard where it was enjoying the sun in a kiddie pool when it wandered away into the street and was found by some curious kids and their concerned mom.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO